New Delhi: Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 is one of 2025's most anticipated films. The gripping trailer and songs have been making waves on social media, and fans are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release. Here's the advance booking report of the much-anticipated sequel to 2019 film Kesari.

According to Sacnilk, the film — starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles — has sold over 4,000 tickets and has collected over Rs 12 lakh in advance bookings so far.

Advance bookings for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh opened on Wednesday, and by 2 PM, the film had already grossed Rs 12,65,298, with 4,034 tickets sold across 1,948 showings. The average ticket price nationwide is under Rs 250. The NCR region leads in pre-sales, generating nearly gross of 15.36 Lac with 30.89 Lac block seats, Bengaluru and Mumbai follow closely, each with over Rs 1.48 lakh in advance sales, as per Sacnilk reports.

The courtroom drama, directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, tells the story of C. Shankaran Nair, an unsung hero, shedding light on a forgotten chapter of Indian history. The sequel delves into Nair's life and his pivotal legal battles, with a particular focus on the events surrounding the JallianwalaBagh Massacre.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for recognizing C. Sankaran Nair's remarkable contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Taking to Instagram handle Kumar wrote, ''Thank you Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for remembering the great Chettur Sankaran Nair ji and his contribution to our freedom struggle. It is so important that we as a nation, especially the younger generation values the great women and men who fought valiantly to ensure that we breathe in a free country! Our Kesari Chapter 2, is a humble effort to remind everyone that we must never take our freedom for granted.''

Take A Look At The Post:

Adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Nair's great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat, the film brings this historical saga to the big screen. Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Pandey, R. Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell in pivotal roles.

Produced by Karan Johar Kesari 2 is all set to hit cinemas on 18th April 2025.