Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar Unveils TEASER Release Date With Intense Motion Poster - WATCH

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, has teased fans with exciting updates about Kesari Chapter 2. A sequel to Kesari, the film also features Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to build anticipation for the much-awaited teaser.

He announced that the highly anticipated sequel’s teaser will drop on March 24 along with the release date of the film. His post was captioned:"The post is captioned as, ''Kuch ladaaiyan hathiyaaron se nahi ladi jaati #KesariChapter2 teaser out on 24th March. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.''

The Kesari Chapter 2 motion poster features a brick background with bullet holes. It includes the text: "A revolution painted in courage… Kesari Chapter 2," making the poster more intense. Gunshot sounds in the background further fuel the anticipation.

Recently, Akshay Kumar celebrated six years of the 2019 film Kesari. Sharing some stills from the film, he hinted at big updates coming soon. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins…soon!"

Talking about Kesari 2’s storyline, the sequel the motion poster hints at the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Rumors swirl that the sequel explores the life of Chettur Sankaran Nair and his significant legal battles, particularly focusing on events surrounding the #JallianwalaBagh Massacre.

The film is an adaptation of the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire', written by Nair's great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife, Pushpa Palat.

Produced by Karan Johar Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi Kesari 2 is schedulke to hit cinemas on 18th April 2025.