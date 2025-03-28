New Delhi: Kesari Chapter 2 has been making waves since its teaser release. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film stars Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Since the gripping teaser dropped, fans awaits for more as the countdown for the much-awaited trailer begins, A viral reddit post has sparked buzz online, while the new poster showcases Ananya and R. Madhavan in intense looks

Take A Look At The Viral Post:

Ananya Panday And R. Madhavan FIRST Look

Ananya panday and R. madhavan's intense first look from 'Kesari Chapter 2' is going viral on social media. The new poster from this courtroom drama showcases the actors in lawyer avatars. Ananya stuns in a white saree paired with a black waistcoat and a white band around her neck, her hair styled in a bun, exuding an intense vibe befitting the anglo-Indian traditional lawyer's attire. meanwhile R. madhavan completes his look with glasses, adding an intellectual touch to his character.

The sequal to Kesari (2019) delves into the life of Chettur Sankaran Nair and his landmark legal battles, focusing on events surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film is adapted from the book 'The Case That Shook The empire'.

This courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar as Sir C.Sankaran Nair. It is produced by Karan Johar and directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Madhavan's role in the film has been kept under wraps. The official annoucement is still awaited.

Kesari 2 is set to release in cinemas on april 18, 2025.