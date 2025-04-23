Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar And Ananya Panday Starrer Eyes Rs 40 Cr Mark

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 5: Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has already become a massive hit, crossing the ₹30 crore mark at the box office.

The film, which was released on April 18 (Good Friday), has collected ₹38.75 crore net in India in its five-day run. The courtroom drama has crossed the ₹55 crore mark worldwide in just four days.

Over the weekend, the movie collected ₹9.75 crore and ₹12 crore. On Monday, the second part of Kesari saw a dip in its earnings, while on Tuesday (day five), Akshay Kumar’s film saw a slight increase compared to Monday. However, the film collected over 50 per cent less than what it earned during the weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2: Day-Wise Collection

- Day 1– ₹7.75 crore

- Day 2 – ₹9.75 crore

- Day 3 – ₹12 crore

- Day 4 – ₹4.5 crore

- Day 5– ₹3.84 crore

About Kesari Chapter 2:

The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, while R. Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday appears as Dilreet Gill.

The film tells the story of Justice C. Sankaran Nair taking on the Colonial rules after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The movie has received good reviews since its release.