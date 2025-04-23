Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2889889https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/kesari-chapter-2-box-office-collection-akshay-kumar-and-ananya-panday-starrer-eyes-rs-40-cr-mark-2889889.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ANANYA PANDEY

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar And Ananya Panday Starrer Eyes Rs 40 Cr Mark

 Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday has collected ₹38.75 crore net in India in its five-day run.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar And Ananya Panday Starrer Eyes Rs 40 Cr Mark (Source: Instagram)

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 5: Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has already become a massive hit, crossing the ₹30 crore mark at the box office.

The film, which was released on April 18 (Good Friday), has collected ₹38.75 crore net in India in its five-day run. The courtroom drama has crossed the ₹55 crore mark worldwide in just four days. 

Over the weekend, the movie collected ₹9.75 crore and ₹12 crore. On Monday, the second part of Kesari saw a dip in its earnings, while on Tuesday (day five), Akshay Kumar’s film saw a slight increase compared to Monday. However, the film collected over 50 per cent less than what it earned during the weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2: Day-Wise Collection

- Day 1– ₹7.75 crore  
- Day 2 – ₹9.75 crore  
- Day 3 – ₹12 crore  
- Day 4 – ₹4.5 crore  
- Day 5– ₹3.84 crore

About Kesari Chapter 2:

The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, while R. Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday appears as Dilreet Gill. 

The film tells the story of Justice C. Sankaran Nair taking on the Colonial rules after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The movie has received good reviews since its release.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK