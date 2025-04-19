Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Garners Praise But Opens On A Modest Note

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's latest historical drama, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, hit theatres this Friday, on 18 April 2025.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, this sequel earned applause from critics and netizens. Though the film generated considerable buzz, the film registered itself with modest opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film, which tells the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, earned approximately Rs 7.50 Cr. The figures point out that Kesari Chapter 2 has not been able to beat the opening day collection of Akshay Kumar's earlier 2025 release 'Sky Force', which earned Rs 12.25 Cr on its first day.

In this film, Akshay Kumar played the role of C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the Crown in the court to hold them accountable for Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

According to box office figures, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, and Salman Khan's Sikandar are the sole Bollywood films in 2025 to have exceeded Rs100 crore in domestic collections.

The film also stars Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O’Nell, Amit Sial, Mark Bennington and Krish Rao in the pivotal roles.