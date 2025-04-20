Kesari Chapter 2: R. Madhavan Transforms Into Strongest Antagonist Neville McKinley In BTS Video - WATCH

New Delhi: R. Madhavan and Akshay Kumar's performances in Kesari Chapter 2 are being celebrated by critics and audiences alike following the film’s theatrical release on April 18th. With Ananya Panday joining them in a powerful ensemble, the film explores the charged aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

But it’s R. Madhavan’s nuanced turn as the conflicted antagonist Neville McKinley that’s now drawing special attention.

In a recently released behind-the-scenes post, director Karan Singh Tyagi and producer Karan Johar offer a rare and compelling look into the making of Madhavan’s transformative role.

“When the character 'Neville' was written, we needed a solid actor, a solid antagonist to combat the protagonist — and we all know that 'Maddy' Madhavan is an absolutely outstanding actor,” said producer Karan Johar, highlighting the weight the role demanded.

“He walked around like a tiger,” director Karan Singh Tyagi recalls, speaking about his presence on his very first day on set. The BTS video, shared on social media, is captioned:“Every stare, every silence, every decision — crafted to leave a mark. Here's a glimpse into how Neville McKinley, the face of fear, was created."

R. Madhavan’s Neville McKinley is not your typical antagonist. A British-educated Indian lawyer drawn into the moral chaos of colonial rule, McKinley wrestles with loyalty to the British crown while facing the undeniable injustice of its actions. His character is based on an amalgamation of ten real-life lawyers brought in to counter Sir Sankaran Nayar, a fact that only deepens the complexity of his portrayal.

This landmark performance also arrives at a meaningful time in R. Madhavan’s journey, as he celebrates 25 years in Indian cinema. Long respected for his versatility and discerning role selection, he continues to push boundaries with roles in the critically acclaimed Hisaab Barabar, the upcoming cricket drama Test, and audience is excited for his most awaited biopic on the visionary inventor G.D. Naidu. His upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi adds to a vibrant and diverse slate, reaffirming his status as one of Indian cinema’s most dynamic and dependable performers.