Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: The makers of the highly anticipated courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan have finally released the gripping trailer on Thursday (March 3). Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, the trailer dives into a tense courtroom battle, revisiting the pain and trauma associated with a tragic historical event and uncovering the untold truth behind it.

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar as the fierce lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, determined to reveal the truth and fight against the British Empire for the massacre. In a dramatic face-off, Akshay Kumar’s character confronts Madhavan, who portrays lawyer Neville McKinley, defending the Crown. Ananya Panday appears in a never-seen-before avatar as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to release the much-anticipated trailer of 'KesariChapter 2' and the caption reads, ''This is a wound. This is a roar. This… is #KesariChapter2!. In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.''

Take A Look At The Trailer:

Kesari - Chapter 2's gripping trailer delves into the battle for righteousness, uncovering untold truths and waging war against the Crown.

Celebs and Netizens Reaction To 'Kesari Chapter 2' Trailer

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans flooded the comment section, and the anticipation is palpable. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Fantastic." Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, reacted with a fire and heart emoji. Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart and fire emoji.

One netizen wrote, "The empire is shrinking, this last bit is enough to make the theatre to make the theatre crazy!" Another commented, "Fantastic, mind-blowing trailer." One wrote, "Blockbuster," while another added, "Goosebumps."

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to Kesari (2019), The sequal is an adaptation of the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire', written by Nair's great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife, Pushpa Palat.

Produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18.