KESARI CHAPTER 2

Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday & R Madhavan's Courtroom Drama Leaves Fans Mighty Impressed, Check Honest Review

Kesari Chapter 2 Early Reviews: Check out what the fans have to say about the film after watching the first day first show

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 09:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday & R Madhavan's Courtroom Drama Leaves Fans Mighty Impressed, Check Honest Review Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-talked about venture 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' is hitting the theatres today and looks like fans are already up with their early reviews. This courtroom drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari Chapter 2 Movie Review On X

A sequel to 2019 release Kesari, the film is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Check out what the fans have to say about the film after watching the first day first show:

Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari 2 releases on April 18, 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the movie, Akshay plays C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan will be seen in the role of Adv Neville McKinley. A special screening of the movie was held in the capital some days back, which was attended by the Chief Minister of the State, Rekha Gupta, and other ministers. 

