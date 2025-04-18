New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-talked about venture 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' is hitting the theatres today and looks like fans are already up with their early reviews. This courtroom drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari Chapter 2 Movie Review On X

A sequel to 2019 release Kesari, the film is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Check out what the fans have to say about the film after watching the first day first show:

#KesariChapter2 is a cinematic masterpiece that leaves a long lasting impact on the public.



A genocide India must know about#KesariChapter2review #AkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/qI439R2Pge — Arpan Akki (@StanceAKki) April 18, 2025

#KesariChapter2 Public Reviews

Everyone Is Loving This Movie Calling It Best Movie Of Indian Cinema. Just Book Your Tickets And Be A Part Of Revolution.#AkshayKumar



#KesariChapter2Review #KesariChapter2publicReview pic.twitter.com/GyUGWtmM6h April 17, 2025

Insane Reviews for #KesariChapter2 from fan screenings… Akshay Kumar is back in full form pic.twitter.com/nIDuVu0wUh — Shivani (@_Shivkivani) April 17, 2025

“PURE GOOSEBUMPS… Kahaani mein bohot dumm hai” #KesariChapter2 reviews jo aa rahe hain na… yeh film toh chalegi boss pic.twitter.com/xFDbit0hPh — Hunटरर (@nickhunterr) April 17, 2025

Kesari 2 releases on April 18, 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In the movie, Akshay plays C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhavan will be seen in the role of Adv Neville McKinley. A special screening of the movie was held in the capital some days back, which was attended by the Chief Minister of the State, Rekha Gupta, and other ministers.