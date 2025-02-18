Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath Teaser: Suniel Shetty Back To Big Screens In Power-Packed Avatar - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi starrer 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' teaser is out, and it is packed with adrenaline-pumping action and high-octane sequences. The period drama narrates the story of unsung warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect the revered Somnath temple from invaders in the 14th century AD.

While the teaser is filled with gripping moments, cinephiles are in for a treat as Suniel Shetty makes a powerful return to the big screens after three years with 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath'. The actor was last seen on the big screens in the 2022 release ‘Ghani’, and now, he is poised to take his fans on a rollercoaster of historical thrill and adventure.

Suniel Shetty, as Vegda, engages in intense combat sequences in the teaser, delivering a performance that is both fierce and commanding. The iconic actor plays a crucial role in the battle to save the Somnath temple and extends unwavering support in bringing life to the plot.

His transformation as a historical warrior adds an extra layer of authenticity to the film, and his imposing screen presence makes for a captivating watch. Clad in a warrior’s attire, Suniel Shetty brings a raw intensity to his character, proving once again why he remains a force to be reckoned with in Indian cinema.

With a career spanning decades, Suniel Shetty has continuously evolved as an actor and his portrayal in 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' promises to redefine his versatility once again. While Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi play the protagonists in the film, Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of a menacing villain named Zafar, adding further depth to the compelling narrative. Akanksha Sharma, as Raajal, makes her Bollywood debut with the periodic drama. She is paired alongside Sooraj Pancholi, and they both share a romantic equation in the film.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios, 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' is set to be a grand cinematic experience. It brings together Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma in a frame. With a pan-India release planned in multiple languages, this film by Kanu Chauhan is slated to hit theatres on March 14, 2025.