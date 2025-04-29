Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath Trailer - Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi Shine In Historical Saga, Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath starring Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma and Sooraj Pancholi is out. It presents a stirring chapter from India’s rich history. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the trailer offers a glimpse into the historical period drama about the battle, sacrifices, and fearless quest of unsung warriors to protect the famous Somnath temple from invading forces in the 14th century AD.

Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath Trailer

The trailer showcases Suniel Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji, commanding the battlefield with his courageous spirit and bloodied axe as he fights to uphold Dharma. Alongside him, Sooraj Pancholi marks a promising return to the big screen as Veer Hamirji Gohil, the unsung hero. Stepping into historical territory for the first time, Sooraj impresses with intense action sequences, authentic dialogue delivery, and emotive performance.

The trailer also introduces the menacing antagonist Zafar Khan, played by Vivek Oberoi, who is determined to impose his will on the local population through force and intimidation.

Adding further intrigue, the film introduces debutant Akanksha Sharma as Rajal, a fierce female warrior who joins Vegda Ji and Veer Hamirji Gohil in their mission to save the temple. She also brings an emotional depth to the intense narrative, sharing a romantic connection with Sooraj Pancholi’s character.

Overall, the trailer packs a punch, leaving audiences excited to witness a raw and gripping period spectacle after a long time.

Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath Release

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma, and Sooraj Pancholi, Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanubhai Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises a thrilling blend of action, emotion, and drama, and is set to captivate audiences worldwide on May 16, 2025.