Khauf: Spine-Chilling Horror Series Premiere Date - When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: Top streaming giant Prime Video, today announced April 18 as the premiere date for its upcoming suspense horror Original series Khauf. Marking her debut as a creator and showrunner, the series is helmed by Smita Singh, and executive-produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots, the series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. The eight-episode series delivers suspense and chills, offering a gripping narrative and an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience.

Producer Sarita Patil said, “With Khauf, Matchbox Shots set out to create a suspense-horror experience that is as unsettling as it is immersive. Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan's vision ensures that this story lingers in the subconscious, blurring the lines between fear and reality. What sets this series apart is Smita Singh's intricate storytelling and her creation of atmospheric dread, and a psychological depth that keeps audiences on edge, questioning what’s real and what lurks in the shadows. Bringing this vision to life required a convergence of bold creative minds, and Prime Video has been instrumental in making that happen. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling has enabled us to craft a horror experience that is both haunting and unforgettable. We are thrilled for audiences to step into the world of Khauf—if they dare.”

Khauf features a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla. Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, Khauf will be available in Hindi, with subtitles in English on April 18.

Creator and writer Smita Singh said, “Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human. Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas. Collaborating with Prime Video has been incredible. They’re known for taking bold bets and giving opportunities to fresh, authentic voices— empowering creators to push boundaries and tell stories that might otherwise remain untold. Their unwavering support helped bring Khauf to life exactly as I envisioned it. I can’t wait for audiences in India and across 240 countries to experience this series when it premieres exclusively on April 18."

Khauf delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets. As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape.

"Suspense horror dramas have a unique ability to captivate audiences by blending psychological depth with spine-chilling suspense, making them one of the most intriguing genres in storytelling. Khauf elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear. At Prime Video we continue to break new ground by elevating fresh creative voices, with Smita Singh's Khauf marking an exciting milestone for both the creator and the horror genre. As a first-time showrunner, Smita brings an authentic and distinctive perspective that pushes creative boundaries while delivering spine-tingling entertainment. Her unique storytelling voice and talent for creating deeply immersive worlds make Khauf a truly special addition to the genre. Khauf is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats when it premieres on April 18", said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India.

The highly anticipated suspense-horror drama Khauf brilliantly blends supernatural terror with psychological complexity, promising viewers a chilling and immersive experience that lingers long after the final episode.