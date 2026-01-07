Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: THIS Actor-Politician Joins Sequel; Is A Key Character Being Replaced?

New Delhi: Remember the 2006 cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla? The beloved film is officially getting a sequel, and the shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is currently underway in Delhi. Adding to the excitement, actor-politician Ravi Kishan has joined the cast of the much-awaited second instalment.

Is Ravi Kishan Replacing Boman Irani?

Speculation around Boman Irani’s absence on the first day of the shoot led many fans to wonder if his iconic character, Khurana, would return in the sequel. However, Ravi Kishan has now put those rumours to rest.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a recent interaction, the actor-politician dismissed reports of replacing Boman Irani and confirmed that he is playing a completely new character.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan said, “I was so excited to be joining this cast. I will be a part of the Delhi schedule.”

Clarifying the rumours, he added, “Everyone is there. I am not replacing him. Mine is a new character. The script is amazing. All my fans will get to see me in a very different avatar.” Boman Irani is set to reprise his role and is already in Delhi for the ongoing shoot.

Anupam Kher Reunites With Original Cast

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is also returning to the franchise and reuniting with his onscreen son Ranvir Shorey. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared glimpses from the sets as the team celebrated his 550th film—a major milestone in his career.

Alongside Kher and Shorey, actors Kiran Juneja and Parvin Dabas—who played the elder son in the original—were also seen on set. Tara Sharma, who essayed Dabas’ love interest in the first film, will also return for the sequel. Ravi Kishan was spotted in the pictures as well, hinting at his fresh character addition.

Sharing his excitement, Anupam Kher wrote, “Thank you team #KhoslaKaGhosla2 for celebrating my 550th film with so much love, warmth and appreciation! It is so amazing and joyous to be on the sets of our #CultClassic film. Wishing everyone great luck for the part two. LET’S GO FOR IT! Jai Ho!!”

Earlier in the day, Kher had announced the commencement of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 with a heartfelt note, recalling an interaction at the Cannes Film Festival last year. “So you are the MARATHON MAN of Indian Cinema!!” an international director had remarked upon learning about his film count.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Khosla Ka Ghosla originally struck a chord with audiences for its sharp humour and social commentary, tackling issues such as property scams and generational conflicts. The sequel is expected to retain the same satirical tone while introducing new characters and conflicts.