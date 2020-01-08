हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani's fun-filled 'Laxmmi Bomb' shoot moments

'Laxxmi Bomb' also stars Akshay Kumar in a leading role where the actor will be seen playing the role of Laxmmi where Kiara plays his love interest Amisha.

Kiara Advani&#039;s fun-filled &#039;Laxmmi Bomb&#039; shoot moments
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Kiara Advani has shared moments from `Laxmmi Bomb` shoot with fans and followers. The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses from different activities like song shoot to quick shopping between shoots.

Kiara has shared three stories on Instagram since Monday night-- one of which is a short clip of the preparation phase for a shoot in what looks like a desert.

In another post, Kiara can be seen stealing time in between shoots to shop with her girlfriends.

The actor`s latest release `Good Newwz` has done well and entered the 100 crore club recently.

After completing `Indoo Ki Jawani`, the actor is now busy with filming two other 2020 releases -- `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` and `Shershaah` apart from `Laxmmi Bomb` which is scheduled to release in May this year. 

