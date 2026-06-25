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  • /'Killing Kasab was easy': Prahaar teaser out, Rajkummar Rao's shocking transformation stuns fans

'Killing Kasab was easy': Prahaar teaser out, Rajkummar Rao's shocking transformation stuns fans

The teaser of Prahaar has finally dropped, offering a gripping first look at Rajkummar Rao as renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Centered around the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and Ajmal Kasab's trial, the film promises a hard-hitting courtroom and investigative drama.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
'Killing Kasab was easy': Prahaar teaser out, Rajkummar Rao's shocking transformation stuns fans
Image Credit: Rajkummar Rao, InstagramSource: ANI

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