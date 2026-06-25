/'Killing Kasab was easy': Prahaar teaser out, Rajkummar Rao's shocking transformation stuns fans

Sharing details about his preparation on Instagram, Rao said, "My being is through my art. I have just finished shooting for my next biopic, #NIKAM, and yes, it demanded a physical transformation, which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through hard work, which I did for Nikam whether it was gaining weight, looking older to portray a certain age, or thinning my hair, something my hairstylist was strongly against."