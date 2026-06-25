/'Killing Kasab was easy': Prahaar teaser out, Rajkummar Rao's shocking transformation stuns fans

Mumbai: The official teaser of 'Prahaar' was released digitally on Thursday, offering the first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao in a powerful transformation as celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The teaser introduces viewers to a tense and investigative world, built around a wall covered with case files, photographs and notes linked to "Terror in Mumbai: City Under Siege."
The visuals focus on the pursuit of truth and justice, while highlighting the long-awaited resolution surrounding the hanging of Ajmal Kasab.
Rajkummar Rao steps into the role of Nikam, the prosecutor known for handling several high-profile cases.
However, 'Prahaar' places significant emphasis on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The teaser positions the case as a battle beyond the courtroom, underscored by the line: "Killing Kasab was easy, proving who sent him was war."
Directed by Avinash Arun, known for 'Paatal Lok' and 'Three of Us', the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.
The project also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in key roles.
One of the major talking points surrounding the film is Rao's physical transformation. To portray Nikam, the actor gained approximately 9-10 kilograms and adopted a heavier build, stubble, glasses and a commanding grasp of Marathi.
Sharing details about his preparation on Instagram, Rao said, "My being is through my art. I have just finished shooting for my next biopic, #NIKAM, and yes, it demanded a physical transformation, which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through hard work, which I did for Nikam whether it was gaining weight, looking older to portray a certain age, or thinning my hair, something my hairstylist was strongly against."
He added, "For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kg, and I was eating two pizzas, lots of sweets, and my favorite aloo parathas and biryani. I also avoided anything glamorous so that I could truly look the part. Hopefully, when you watch the film, which will be releasing soon, you'll be able to see all the hard work that went into it."
'Prahaar' marks another collaboration between producer Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao, who have previously worked together on films including 'Stree', 'Made in China', 'Hum Do Hamare Do', 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' and 'Raabta.' Backed by Maddock Films and led by a strong ensemble cast, 'Prahaar' is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 7, 2026.
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