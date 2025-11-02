‘King’ First Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes His Merciless Avatar, Fans Say It’s ‘Show Time!’
As fans across the world celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, the first look of the superstar’s much-awaited film King is finally out. The wait is over as director Siddharth Anand unveiled the teaser, giving audiences a glimpse of SRK’s fierce new avatar.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Siddharth Anand dropped the announcement video, and it has already taken the internet by storm.
K I N G pic.twitter.com/GyUKAuHlJE — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) November 2, 2025
(This is developing copy)
