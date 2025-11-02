Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978989https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/king-first-look-shah-rukh-khan-unleashes-his-merciless-avatar-as-deshat-fans-say-it-s-show-time-2978989.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KING

‘King’ First Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes His Merciless Avatar, Fans Say It’s ‘Show Time!’

As fans across the world celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, the first look of the superstar’s much-awaited film King is finally out. The wait is over as director Siddharth Anand unveiled the teaser, giving audiences a glimpse of SRK’s fierce new avatar.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘King’ First Look: Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes His Merciless Avatar, Fans Say It’s ‘Show Time!’(Source: X)

Mumbai: As fans across the world celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, the first look of the superstar’s much-awaited film King is finally out. The wait is over as director Siddharth Anand unveiled the teaser, giving audiences a glimpse of SRK’s fierce new avatar.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Siddharth Anand dropped the announcement video, and it has already taken the internet by storm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together