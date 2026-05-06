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KING

King song leaked: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic shoot scene surfaces online

King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, tapping on the Christmas holiday weekend. It reamins one of the most anticipated projects of this year.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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King song leaked: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic shoot scene surfaces onlinePic Courtesy: Reddit

New Delhi: Looks like fans are really excited about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming mega venture - King. Days after SRK and Deepika Padukone's still from Cape Town went viral on social media, a new video featuring the two shooting a romantic song at the picturesque locale has surfaced yet again.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s King sets Christmas 2026 release, makers drop fiery teaser- WATCH

King Song Leaked

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The leaked video caught attention of netizens online and many dropped their comments as well. The beachy set-up looks beautiful, reminding many of 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan. Dressed in comfy creamy gown and sunkissed make-up, SRK looks dashing in a black white striped shirt and Korean formal pants, with shades braving the sunlight. 

Deepika Padukone and SRK from the sets of King.
by u/AgreeableScarcity568 in bollynewsandgossips

Earlier, when Deepika and Ranveer were clicked at the Mumbai airport, waving goodbyes to the paps and fans, it was widely speculated that they might be headed to the Met Gala 2026 in NYC which begins this year on May 4.

About King release, cast

King is an upcoming action thriller film co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, while the film score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: King leaked pics: Preggers Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan on film sets in Cape Town

King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, tapping on the Christmas holiday weekend. It reamins one of the most anticipated projects of this year. 

Interestingly, King will mark Deepika's 6th movie collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. She mde her movie debut with SRK in superhit movie Om Shanti Om, followed by Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan respectively.


 

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Ritika Handoo

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