Delhi: Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has certainly created a stir with its release. With its heartwarming story and humour, the film has won the hearts of audiences across the globe. While the film received tremendous love on the big screen, it also impressed viewers with its OTT release. Transcending boundaries, the film was released in Japan on 4th October 2024, where it is still running successfully after 115 days and has secured its place as one of the five greatest international films at the Japan Academy Film Prize.

Laapataa Ladies is now in its 17th week in Japan. It has enjoyed an uninterrupted run of 115 days and counting. The film has been selected as one of the five greatest international films out of 204 eligible titles released in Japan in 2024 by the Japan Academy Film Prize. The winner of the Best International Film award will be announced on March 14th.

Remarkably, the film has surpassed 204 eligible films to be shortlisted for the Best International Film title. Director Kiran Rao's name is in contention with greats like Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alex Garland and Jonathan Glazer. The four other titles contending with Laapataa Ladies are Poor Things, Oppenheimer, The Zone of Interest and Civil War.

Moreover, this marks yet another achievement for the film, following its entry for the Oscars. The film also won the Best Film Critics' Choice Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM).

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theaters.

The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.