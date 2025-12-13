New Delhi: Kapil Sharma returned to the big screen with his much-talked-about comedy sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which released in theatres on December 12, 2025. While expectations were high from the follow-up to his 2015 hit, the film’s opening-day box office numbers fell short of projections.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Day 1

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 1.75 crore net in India on its first day. This is a significant drop compared to the original Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which had opened at around Rs 10 crore in 2015. Trade analysts suggest that stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and the Kriti Sanon–Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein may have impacted its footfall.

On day one, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.45%. Morning shows witnessed a modest 5.91% turnout, which improved to 13.90% in the afternoon. Evening shows saw 17.21% occupancy, while night shows performed comparatively better at 28.77%.

The opening day collection of the first Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon film was Rs 10.2 crore.

About the Film

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 revolves around a man whose simple dream of marrying the woman he loves spirals into chaos. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he finds himself married to multiple women from different religions, leading to a series of misunderstandings, confusion, and laugh-out-loud moments. The film blends comedy with themes of love, mistakes, and the absurdities of modern relationships.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film stars Kapil Sharma alongside Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain, and Manjot Singh. A special highlight is the appearance of veteran actor Asrani, whose role adds a nostalgic touch. The film marks his final on-screen appearance following his passing in October this year.

Trailer Buzz

The trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 , released recently, quickly grabbed attention online. Packed with drama, emotions, glamour, and sharp punchlines, it offered a glimpse into Kapil Sharma’s character navigating the madness of multiple marriages. The preview shows him getting married to four women at different stages of life, each from a distinct cultural and religious background.

The trailer opens with Kapil narrating his story to a church priest, explaining how his straightforward plan turned into a comic disaster involving three wives from different religions. Sharing the trailer on social media, Kapil humorously wrote, “4 wives….!! Don’t try this at home; this stunt is performed by our expert.”

Fans were especially emotional after spotting Asrani in the trailer, with many expressing how much they miss the legendary actor. His presence has added emotional value to the film, making it a memorable farewell performance.