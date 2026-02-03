Kohrra Returns: Sudip Sharma leads second season of hit crime drama

New Delhi: The acclaimed investigative crime drama Kohrra is back for its second season, with creator and writer Sudip Sharma returning to helm the series. Barun Sobti reprises his role as assistant sub-inspector Amarpal Garundi, while Mona Singh, Rannvijay Singh, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora, and Prayrak Mehta join the cast, bringing fresh energy to the storyline.

In an exclusive conversation with IMDb, director Sharma, along with Faisal Rahman, Mona Singh, and Barun Sobti, shared insights into the making of the new season and what audiences can expect.

Mona Singh Prepares for a Challenging Role

Singh revealed the rigorous preparation she underwent to bring authenticity to her character. “We had intense workshops. I met some real cops, female cops in Punjab, understanding how difficult it is to actually be in a masculine culture, and yet stand out. It wasn’t just workshops and meeting real cops, but also just reading the script over and over again and making it yours,” she explained.

She also recalled her most challenging day on set: a night shoot where she faced her first action sequence. “It was a night shift. I was very nervous. I didn't know what was going to happen. I met our action choreographer, Amrit Pal, and he asked me if I had done action before. When I said no, he suggested that I start from scratch. I was willing to learn. I was willing to surrender and understand how to do this. And I remember we took the first shot, and I was holding the gun. Sudip sir came to me and whispered, ‘Mona, don't look scared. Let's do it again.’ Then I think I dived into it. I loved it.”

Barun Sobti Sets High Expectations

Returning to the series, Sobti shared his hopes for the sophomore season. “Usually, people do a good first season, and the second season is not followed up very well. So I was like, yes, Kohrra Season 2 is going to be something that's going to top the first one.” he said, signalling a commitment to surpassing audience expectations.

Sudip Sharma on the Pressure and Passion Behind Season Two

Sharma discussed the challenges of following up on a well-received first season. “I don't think one should be taking these things that seriously, that we got so much love, or the reviews were so good. You tend to forget about the good and bad reviews that you get. But as always, the pressure is to do something good. I think that pressure, rather than being comparative or relative pressure, it’s from the hard work that we put in. You know, making something like this has taken us two and a half years, from the time that we started writing it to now. It's a long time to be doing something. And at the end of it, if it doesn’t turn out well, it just feels like a waste after putting in so much time.”

Kohrra Season 2 promises a gripping continuation of the investigative drama, blending seasoned performances with new faces, intense action, and the meticulous storytelling that earned the first season widespread acclaim.