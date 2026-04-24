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KRISHNAVATARAM

‘Krishnavataram’ character posters out: Who plays Krishna, Radha, Rukmini and Satyabhama in epic saga

The makers of the epic Krishnavataram have released a series of striking new character posters, showcasing the main cast in their divine roles. 

|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
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‘Krishnavataram’ character posters out: Who plays Krishna, Radha, Rukmini and Satyabhama in epic saga(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film ‘Krishnavataram’ unveiled new character posters from the film on Friday. The film is based on the life and legacy of Lord Krishna, and is positioned as a large-scale cinematic venture.

The film introduces a largely unknown ensemble including Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama leading the narrative of the film, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.

 
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A post shared by Krishnavataram (@krishnavataramthemovie)

The film has been conceived as a visually grand and culturally rooted retelling of Lord Krishna’s journey, and is designed to appeal to both domestic and international audiences.

Talking about the film, producer Sajan Raj Kurup said, “It is humbling to see the scale of love and attention coming from across the world for ‘Krishnavataram’. As a team, it reinforces our belief that if storytelling is authentic, it will find its audience".

Also Read: Krishnavataram trailer out: A deep-dive into enchanting grand world of Lord Krishna

“The response so far suggests that audiences globally are ready for something deeply rooted yet universal. The ‘Krishnavataram’ franchise is envisioned as a three-part retelling of Krishna’s life. It is our attempt to bring India’s divine heritage to a global cinematic language without losing its soul. We are also grateful for the path-breaking impact of films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Baahubali,’ which have helped open Indian cinema to audiences worldwide”, he added.

‘Krishnavataram’ is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. The film is conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7, 2026 in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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