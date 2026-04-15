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KRISHNAVATARAM TRAILER

Krishnavataram trailer out: A deep-dive into enchanting grand world of Lord Krishna

Krishnavataram trailer: The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Lord Krishna, how he is compelled by the destiny to go turn from Radha.

|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Krishnavataram’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It was unveiled at the sacred Krishna Janmabhoomi. The unveiling extended across key sacred sites including Raman Reti Temple, Radha Rani Temple, Prem Mandir, and ISKCON Vrindavan, turning the launch into a multi-location devotional movement.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Lord Krishna, how he is compelled by the destiny to go turn from Radha.

Lord Krishna is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. He is a central figure in the epic Mahabharata and the divine speaker of the Bhagavad Gita, where he imparts profound spiritual wisdom on duty, righteousness, and devotion. He is known for his playful childhood in Vrindavan, his enchanting flute, and his deep bond with Radha. Lord Krishna embodies love, compassion, and divine charm. As a statesman and guide, he played a crucial role in the Kurukshetra war, symbolizing the triumph of dharma over adharma.

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The film emerges as a cinematic expression of devotion, bringing the story of divine love to the big screen at an unprecedented scale.

The film is touted to be a heartfelt offering, created with the intent of delivering not just scale, but a deeply emotional and spiritual cinematic experience that resonates with devotees across the world. Written by Prakash Kapadia and Raam Mori, the film features cinematography by Ayananka Bose, music by Prasad S, production design by Chokkas Bhaardwaj, costumes by Nidhi Yasha, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Krishnavataram will be distributed globally by AA Films, with music released by Saregama.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment along with Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. 

Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7, 2026.

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