Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat Advocate For LGBTQ+ Love In Ullas Samrat’s Acting Debut

New Delhi: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have long been admired for their on-screen chemistry, but it’s their dedication to supporting meaningful and impactful storytelling that truly sets them apart. The couple recently celebrated TAPS, a powerful LGBTQ+ relationship drama that marks Ullas Samrat's acting debut. Directed by Arvind Caulagi and produced by Sudhanshu Saria, the short film has already garnered attention at the prestigious Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival.

In a heartfelt social media post, Kriti and Pulkit shared their excitement, unveiling the film’s second poster with an emotional message:

“Kriti and I couldn’t be prouder of Ullas and the entire team of TAPS! Watch it now on YouTube and help us spread the love.”

Their post also expressed gratitude to director Arvind Caulagi, co-star Rohit Mehra, and producers Lotus Visual Productions, Kashish Film Festival, and Four Line Films. In a fun twist, they also thanked Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for presenting the film, adding a playful reference to their popular film Fukrey.

By supporting TAPS, Kriti and Pulkit are not only backing a heartfelt project but also using their platform to amplify a message of love and acceptance. Their genuine allyship underscores the importance of representation in cinema, proving once again that film has the power to foster real change in society.