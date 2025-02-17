Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2859923https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/kriti-sanon-begins-shooting-for-tere-ishk-mein-calls-being-back-on-set-a-good-feeling-2859923.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TERE ISHK MEIN

Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting For ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ Calls Being Back On Set A 'Good Feeling'

Kriti Sanon begins shooting for Tere Ishk Mein, stepping into a bold new role alongside director Aanand L. Rai and co-star Dhanush.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting For ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ Calls Being Back On Set A 'Good Feeling' (Image: Youtube)

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon officially starts shooting for Tere Ishk Mein today, stepping into yet another intriguing role. Known for her brave, bold choices, and an ever-evolving career, Sanon has built a reputation for taking risks and exploring diverse characters. From the emotional depth of Mimi to her werewolf transformation in Bhediya, portraying the AI-powered Sifra in Adipurush, and delivering a remarkable double role in Do Patti, Sanon’s career continues to break new ground.

Kriti took to instagram stories and wrote "Such a good feeling being back on set, Doing what I love the most!"

In Tere Ishk Mein, she takes on the character of Mukti, a strong and compelling role that promises to reveal a side of Sanon never seen before. With this new venture, Sanon reunites with director Aanand L. Rai and co-star Dhanush, sparking excitement among fans who are eager to witness the magic the trio will create together.

Previously Kriti Sanon delivered an extraordinary 2024, where she delivered three blockbuster hits—Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti—the actress continues to break barriers, taking on fresh and exciting challenges.

The actress was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Fans eagerly await what she will deliver next in her ever-expanding repertoire.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK