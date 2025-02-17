Kriti Sanon Begins Shooting For ‘Tere Ishq Mein,’ Calls Being Back On Set A 'Good Feeling'

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon officially starts shooting for Tere Ishq Mein today, stepping into yet another intriguing role. Known for her brave, bold choices, and an ever-evolving career, Sanon has built a reputation for taking risks and exploring diverse characters. From the emotional depth of Mimi to her werewolf transformation in Bhediya, portraying the AI-powered Sifra in Adipurush, and delivering a remarkable double role in Do Patti, Sanon’s career continues to break new ground.

Kriti took to instagram stories and wrote "Such a good feeling being back on set, Doing what I love the most!"

In Tere Ishq Mein, she takes on the character of Mukti, a strong and compelling role that promises to reveal a side of Sanon never seen before. With this new venture, Sanon reunites with director Aanand L. Rai and co-star Dhanush, sparking excitement among fans who are eager to witness the magic the trio will create together.

Previously Kriti Sanon delivered an extraordinary 2024, where she delivered three blockbuster hits—Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti—the actress continues to break barriers, taking on fresh and exciting challenges.

The actress was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Fans eagerly await what she will deliver next in her ever-expanding repertoire.