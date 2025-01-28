Kriti Sanon Joins Dhanush In Tere Ishk Mein, Fans Go Wild Over The Upcoming Film

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has kicked off 2025 with an exciting announcement that has sent fans into a frenzy. Following an extraordinary 2024, where she delivered three blockbuster hits—Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti—the actress continues to break barriers, taking on fresh and exciting challenges.

Her latest project, Tere Ishk Mein, has already become a talking point, with fans eagerly anticipating its release. The film reunites Kriti Sanon with director Aanand L. Rai and co-star Dhanush, a combination that has left fans overjoyed.

The teaser release has sparked a wave of excitement, with fans flooding social media to express their enthusiasm:

One fan gushed, "National Award winner Kriti Sanon with 2 National Award winners... a gem!"

Another commented, "Can't wait to witness the magic that you've created, Krits! Your voice is pure magic and cinematic experience!"

A third wrote, "Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein? OMG, what?! My girl paired with my man Dhanush - awwwww! My dream has finally come true!"

Others expressed their excitement with, "She is on top of her game!" as anticipation for the film continues to build.

The teaser, which hints at Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role, has only fueled further speculation and excitement. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is poised to be another unforgettable chapter in Kriti Sanon’s evolving career.

As more updates are expected, fans are eagerly awaiting the official confirmation of the cast and the unfolding of yet another powerful collaboration between Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, and Aanand L. Rai.