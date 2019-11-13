close

Kriti Sanon paired opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Kriti said that she is beyond excited to work with Akshay and director Farhad Samji, with whom she collaborated with for the film "Housefull 4".

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon will be seen paired opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Bachchan Pandey", which is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

A tweet from the official account of production company Nadiadwala Grandson read: "We're extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!"

"Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can't wait to start #BachchanPandey," she said.

Details about the film are still under wraps.

"Bachchan Pandey" marks the tenth collaboration between Nadiadwala and Akshay.

The duo earlier worked together in films like "Heyy Babyy", "Jaan-E-Mann", "Waqt Humara hai" and the "Housefull" franchise.

 

