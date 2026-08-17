/Kriti Sanon reflects as 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' turns 9: 'I think there are certain roles...'

As the romantic comedy-drama Bareilly Ki Barfi completes nine years since its theatrical release on August 18, lead actor Kriti Sanon has looked back on the pivotal project, calling her character Bitti Mishra a major turning point in her acting career. Released in 2017, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial won over both critics and audiences, showcasing Sanon as a spirited, small-town woman defying conventional societal norms.
For Sanon, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a defining performance that allowed audiences and critics to look beyond her screen presence and recognize her versatility as a performer.
"I think there are certain roles that allow you to really perform and give people an opportunity to notice you, and I think Bareilly Ki Barfi was one such role," Sanon reflected on the milestone. "As an actor, it feels good when your performance and the work you have done are appreciated and noticed."
Stepping into the shoes of Bitti Mishra allowed Sanon to break away from urban roles and dive into a rooted, relatable small-town narrative. Throughout her journey in Indian cinema, the actor has consistently emphasized her focus on continuous improvement with every release.
"With every film I do, I want to grow as an actor - that has always been my motive," she added. "I want to keep evolving, so it’s very important for me to see whether that growth is visible or not."
Nine years later, as Sanon continues to expand her filmography across diverse genres, Bareilly Ki Barfi remains a cherished milestone in her career. Summarising the film's lasting impact on her life, Sanon noted, "Bareilly Ki Barfi will always be special to me."
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic comedy that centres on Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), an independent and free-spirited girl from Bareilly. After reading a novel that deeply moves her, she sets out to find its named author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). Her search leads her to Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), the book's publisher, and its true, secret writer.
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