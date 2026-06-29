Kriti Sanon shares emotional BTS moment with Homi Adajania after Cocktail 2 release

Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19, 2026, amid tremendous anticipation. Living up to the hype, the film has opened to a mixed response from audiences and critics. However, one performance that has received widespread appreciation is that of Kriti Sanon, with many hailing her as one of the film's biggest highlights.
Kriti is soaking in the overwhelming love coming her way for Cocktail 2, as audiences and critics alike continue to celebrate her performance as Ally.
Amid the film's phenomenal success, Kriti shared a heartfelt post dedicated to director Homi Adajania, giving fans a glimpse of a special behind-the-scenes moment from the sets. Sharing a candid picture, she wrote words that have now struck an emotional chord with fans:
"He called 'Action.' I called the universe. Turns out the wish worked."
Kriti's portrayal of Ally has emerged as one of the biggest talking points surrounding Cocktail 2. From her emotional depth and effortless charm to her nuanced, layered performance, audiences have connected deeply with the character, making Ally a fan favourite across platforms. The film's success has further reinforced the widespread appreciation for Kriti's versatility and her ability to seamlessly transform into distinctly different characters.
Cocktail 2 serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film features Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
In its review of the film, Zee News praised the opening, stating:
"The opening five minutes of the film are incredibly well done. Through smart, quick visual storytelling, it instantly establishes the deep history and unbreakable bond between Kunal and Diya. This opening completely hooks the audience and makes it easy to understand exactly what these two characters have gone through together over the years."
The review also commended Homi Adajania's growth as a filmmaker:
"The growth from director Homi Adajania is huge here. Comparing the style of the first movie to the updated cinematography in this one makes it obvious how much his direction has evolved. Everything looks sleek, modern, and incredibly well-crafted, showing a director who has truly levelled up his filmmaking skills for a new generation."
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