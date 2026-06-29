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Kriti Sanon shares emotional BTS moment with Homi Adajania after Cocktail 2 release

Following the release of Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt behind-the-scenes post dedicated to director Homi Adajania as audiences praised her performance as Ally.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Kriti Sanon shares emotional BTS moment with Homi Adajania after Cocktail 2 release
Image Credit: (Image: @kriti sanon/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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