Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress at Zee Cine Awards 2026 for Tere Ishk Mein, Netizens flood social media praising her stellar performance

New Delhi: The Zee Cine Awards 2026 witnessed a night of glitz and glamour, with Kriti Sanon taking home the Best Actress award for her role in Tere Ishk Mein. Following last year’s Filmfare Awards win by Alia Bhatt for Jigra, Kriti’s recognition reinforces her status as one of the most compelling actors of her generation. Her portrayal of Mukti captivated audiences and critics alike, cementing her performance as one of the standout achievements in Hindi cinema this year.

Social Media Celebrates Kriti’s Win

Fans and critics alike have taken to social media to celebrate Kriti’s victory. On X, viewers praised the depth and authenticity of her performance, with many noting how her character Mukti left a lasting emotional impression. From heartfelt tweets to viral posts, the sentiment was unanimous: Kriti’s portrayal was nuanced, immersive, and deserving of the top honor. The overwhelming online response reflects not only her acting prowess but also the strong connection audiences felt with her character’s journey.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take a look:

Best Actress at Zee Cine Awards and many more to come! #KritiSanon is unstoppable — Ruby. (@RubyLaser_) March 2, 2026

From start to finish, Kriti owned Tere Ishk Mein. Emotional, powerful, effortless. Best Actress win at Zee Cine Awards = 100% justified. #kritisanon — Ishika (@Sanskari_Girll) March 2, 2026

Best Actress and how! #KritiSanon absolutely deserved this award for Tere Ishk Mein. What a performance! #zeecine — Rajbir Mandal (@Ranbir_Mandal_) March 2, 2026

Well deserved win for #KritiSanon at Zee Cine Awards! That performance in Tere Ishk Mein was pure magic. So proud! — Maaya (@MaayaJaaal) March 2, 2026

#KritiSanon as Mukti was pure brilliance. Every emotion felt real. Zee Cine absolutely got it right! — (@nishajg) March 2, 2026

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein (2025), directed by Aanand L. Rai, explores a complex and intense romance between Shankar (Dhanush), a rebellious and volatile man, and Mukti (Kriti Sanon), a psychologist trying to understand him. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, the film traces their passionate, chaotic relationship, which eventually leads to heartbreak. Years later, the two must confront their past and reconcile their feelings, offering audiences a story of love, loss, and personal growth.

Also Read | Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Becomes 2025's Second Biggest Romantic Opener

Tere Ishk Mein Cast

The film features Kriti Sanon as Mukti and Dhanush as Shankar in the lead roles. Their chemistry drives the emotional core of the story, making their performances central to the film’s impact.

Tere Ishk Mein boasts a strong ensemble of supporting actors who enrich the narrative. Prakash Raj plays Raghav Gurukkal, Shankar’s father, while Tota Roy Chowdhury portrays Mukti’s father, Yashwant Beniwal. Other key characters include Ved (Priyanshu Painyuli), Jasjeet Shergill (Paramvir Singh Cheema), Murari Gupta (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), Prof. Mathur (Chittaranjan Tripathy), Prof. Shabnum (Jaya Bhattacharya), V. Shekhawat (Vineet Kumar Singh), and Shankar’s friend (Ashish Verma). Each actor brings depth to the story, supporting the central love drama with compelling subplots and nuanced performances.

Tere Ishk Mein on OTT

After its theatrical release on 28 November 2025, Tere Ishk Mein premiered on Netflix on 23 January 2026. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, allowing a wide range of viewers to experience the story.