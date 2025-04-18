Kubbra Sait Wraps Dubbing For ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’, Teases Her Role In Ajay Devgn Starrer

Kubbra Sait is all set to bring something fresh to the big screen once again — this time as part of the high-octane entertainer Son of Sardaar 2. The actress has officially completed dubbing for the much-anticipated sequel and marked the moment with a cheerful behind-the-scenes picture from the studio. With headphones on, mic in front, and her trademark radiant smile, Kubbra captioned the image simply: “SOS 2 DUBBING DONE.”

While her role in the film is still tightly under wraps, her inclusion in a franchise known for its mix of action, comedy, and emotion is already sparking interest. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 stars Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role, alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to hit theatres on 25st July 2025.

Kubbra, known for her powerful screen presence in projects like Sacred Games, was last seen in Deva, where she showcased a grittier, intense side. With her next projects including David Dhawan’s upcoming untitled comedy and the second season of The Trial, Kubbra continues to balance versatility with substance. Whether it’s drama, thrillers, or commercial entertainers, the actress has made it clear that she’s here to explore every shade of storytelling.