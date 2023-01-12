topStoriesenglish
Kuttey Release Date: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer all set to release this Friday

Kuttey Release Date, Controversy: The film stars an ensemble cast of Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Director Aasmaan Bharadwaj's upcoming caper thriller 'Kuttey' is gearing up for its release this Friday. While the anticipation among the audience to witness the film is at an all-time high, the film is also sailing all the storms to hit the screens on its release. Be it receiving the 'A' certificate or being objected for its title, 'Kuttey' has been surrounded by such allegations for a while now.

Recently a daughter of a policeman appealed in the Jodhpur high court raising abjection on the title as the film is based on the Police department and it may hamper the image of the department. The hearing for the same is scheduled on 12 January. Apart from this, the film certainly brought the hypocritic practice from CBFC to light as the statutory body is passing the film with an 'A' certificate after cutting the abusive language. But ahead of all, the film is all set to release in the theaters on 13th January. 

As per our sources, we got to know that, "The makers of the film are not making any amendments in the title and neither they are eliminating any scenes. The film will remain as per the certification and will be released on the date of its release."

The action thriller is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films, T-Series Films and Luv Films. The film stars an ensemble cast of Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The film is all set to release this Friday.

