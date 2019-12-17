Laal Ghaghra song: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor locked in a battle of 'ghagras'

New Delhi: The makers of Good Newwz have dropped yet another peppy number titled 'Laal Ghaghra'. The song features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor dancing to the tunes of the foot-tapping number on the occasion of Lohri.
While Kareena swings her way to the video in an off white blouse and a red skirt, Akshay gets groovy in black blazer and pants. He later matches steps with Kareena in a red ghagra. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara and it is the recreation of RDB's song.
Check out the video:
Here to raise the temperature!#LaalGhaghra out now - https://t.co/l4enh0uin4#GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob @MANJmusik @herbiesahara @iAmNehaKakkar @tanishkbagchi @azeem2112
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 17, 2019
Good News reunites Bebo and Akshay after a gap of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.
This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.