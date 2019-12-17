हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
laal ghagra

Laal Ghaghra song: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor locked in a battle of 'ghagras'

The makers of Good Newwz have dropped yet another peppy number titled 'Laal Ghaghra'. The song features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor dancing to the tunes of the foot-tapping number on the occasion of Lohri.  

Laal Ghaghra song: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor locked in a battle of 'ghagras'

New Delhi: The makers of Good Newwz have dropped yet another peppy number titled 'Laal Ghaghra'. The song features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor dancing to the tunes of the foot-tapping number on the occasion of Lohri.  

While Kareena swings her way to the video in an off white blouse and a red skirt, Akshay gets groovy in black blazer and pants. He later matches steps with Kareena in a red ghagra. The song has been sung by  Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara and it is the recreation of RDB's song.

Check out the video:

Good News reunites Bebo and Akshay after a gap of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.

This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

 

