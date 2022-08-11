New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan delivered yet another power-packed performance in his just released 'Laal Singh Chaddha', a film which remained in news for the longest time. The official Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks has received a warm reception from fans who watched the First Day First Show of Laal Singh Chaddha.

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA FIRST REVIEWS:

Some early reviews of the film suggest that fans have really kicked the butt of 'boycott trend' and hailed Aamir Khan's efforts with open arms. Check out what fans feel about Laal Singh Chaddha:



Just Watched Laal Singh Chaddha. One Word Review Its Masterpiece, Dont Believe On Fake Review, Go & Watch With Your Family & Friends, U Laugh, U Cry, U enjoy and for some boycott gang This Movie Represent Our Nations History, #LaalSinghChaddha #BetterThanTheOriginal — K U N A L (@kunee__) August 11, 2022

Looking at the positive word of mouth for #LaalSinghChaddha sangi boycott gangs are copy pasting & spreading fake negative reviews against the film . What a low life they are living — Arul Kumaran (@arulkumaran180) August 11, 2022

So finally #LaalSinghChaddha is gaining word of mouth. Haven't seen it, but will love to see after such a positive reviews from the viewers. Thanks #AamirKhan and @AKPPL_Official for such a beautiful movie. August 11, 2022



AAMIR KHAN ON BOYCOTT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA

The actor was in the national capital on Tuesday where he addressed the 'Boycott' trend on Twitter and responded by saying, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment. I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it," added Aamir.

BOYCOTT LAAL SINGH CHADDHA CONTROVERSY:

Tnternet users trended #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, urging everyone to not watch the movie. Reason? Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement he made in the past is being circulated while a few of Kareena's controversial statements from the past too have been dug up by haters.

Aamir Khan in his 2015 interview said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Kareena reacted to the boycott trend and told India Today, "There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that's why I don't take any of this like seriously."

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will open in theatres on August 11, 2022.