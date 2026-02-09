Lahore 1947 Release Date Out: Aamir Khan-starrer set to hit big screens on THIS date - details inside
Lahore 1947 release date out: Aamir Khan Productions has locked August 13, 2026, for the theatrical release of the Sunny Deol–starrer period drama, slated to arrive during the Independence Day week.
Lahore 1947 release date out: Aamir Khan Productions has announced that its upcoming period drama, Lahore 1947, will hit theatres on 13th August 2026, coinciding with India’s Independence Day week.
Star-Studded Collaboration
The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan. Speaking about the project, Aamir Khan said, “This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film.”
Ensemble Cast and Music
The film features Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol, with music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Lahore 1947 will be Sunny Deol’s next project following his recent blockbuster hits.
Sunny Deol’s Box Office Success with ‘Border 2’
Sunny Deol was last seen in Border 2, which continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the war drama earned around Rs 6.90 crore on its third Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 309.4 crore. On February 8, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.15%.
Plot Highlights
Border 2 (2026) focuses on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, specifically Operation Chengiz Khan and other operations beyond the Battle of Longewala. The film centres on Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol) and his fellow officers, played by Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, as they defend the nation across land, air, and sea.
On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was released in India on June 20, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film had a theatrical-exclusive release before eventually premiering on YouTube.
Based on the Spanish film Champions, the story follows a sports coach who rediscovers life through his bond with children who see the world differently. The film received acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling and inclusive message.
