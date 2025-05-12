‘Lakadbhagga 3’ To Expand Animal Lover Vigilante Universe To North And South America

Mumbai: Actor Anshuman Jha has confirmed that 'Lakadbhaggha 3' will take the popular animal lover vigilante universe to new heights by expanding its reach to North and South America.

The third installment in the franchise promises to bring fresh and exciting elements to the story, broadening its global appeal while continuing the fight for justice and animal rights. Speaking about the same, Jha shared, “We are in the midst of finishing Lakadbhaggha 3, set in Indonesia—it's the biggest hand-to-hand action franchise from India, which releases later this year. Lakadbhaggha 3 will widen the animal lover vigilante universe to North America and South America and will address illegal animal testing. It's currently on the writing table, and we are excited to take it on the floor next year. Just like Asian stars Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong joined the cast of Part 2, two big Hollywood names will join Part 3.”

Anshuman, who plans to shoot the third part of the action film franchise in Chile, also recently met President of Chile Gabriel Boric and Chilean delegates, including the Minister of Culture and Arts Carolina Arredondo.

Talking about the meeting, the ‘Yeh Hai Bakrapur’ actor stated, “I come from theatre so any cultural exchange through the arts is an exciting endeavor. With so many divisive elements in the world, it is great to meet a leader of a nation who wants to encourage exchange & unity through the arts. It was an honour to meet his excellency President Gabriel Boric, and I truly hope we help his vision of bringing the beauty of Chile to the world through our cinema.”

Jha had wrapped up the shoot of 'Lakadbhaggha 3' in Indonesia. A source close to the development revealed that the delegation also made a stop at YRF Studios, where discussions took place about filming major upcoming projects in Chile next year. These include “Pathaan 2” from Yash Raj Films and 'Lakadbhaggha 3' by First Ray Films, both of which are in active planning stages.