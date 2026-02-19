‘Lalla Anthem’ out: Anil Kapoor roars back in fierce avatar as Arjun Maurya in Subedaar

New Delhi: The makers of Subedaar have released the much-awaited track ‘Lalla Anthem’, featuring Anil Kapoor in a powerful new avatar as Arjun Maurya. The song, sung by Vishal Dadlani, showcases Kapoor’s intense screen presence through high-energy visuals and dramatic moments.

With the film set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, the anthem adds momentum to the promotional campaign. The makers shared the song on social media with the caption, “Lalla tu humse na bhidiyo… #Lalla song out now.”

About Subedaar

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar stars Radhika Madan as Kapoor’s daughter, along with Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is positioned as an intense family drama exploring themes of power, pride and consequences.

Following the song’s release, social media platforms witnessed a surge of reactions from fans praising Kapoor’s commanding performance. Several users hailed his return in a strong action-driven role, calling him “the OG” and expressing excitement for the film’s release.

Earlier, the teaser of Subedaar introduced Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier attempting to live a quiet life in a rapidly changing society. However, his past and the surrounding system pull him back into conflict. The teaser highlighted his struggle against crime and corruption, while also dealing with fractured family relationships and clashing values.

Apart from Subedaar, Anil Kapoor also has a packed lineup of upcoming projects, including the Netflix series Family Business, indicating a busy year ahead for the veteran actor.

Subedaar will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 5.