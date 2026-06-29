/Latest OTT and theatrical releases this week ( June 29 to July 3, 2026): Obsession to Alpha, much-awaited films & series on Netflix, Prime Video & cinemas

New OTT release this week: The week will keep you entertained as fresh slate of web-series and movies are dropping on the digital space and in theatres as well. From Curry Barker's highly-acclaimed Hollywood supernatural blockbuster Obsession to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy drama Alpha hitting the cinemas - here's a quick rundown of what's new across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and other platforms this week.
The superhit supernatural horror film written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker is finally landing on the OTT. The film follows Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki to fall in love with him, resulting in horrific consequences. The film features Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter appear in pivotal parts.
Streaming date: June 29
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Tavvai is a mystery-thriller movie revolving around the concept of a cursed ancestral treasure and a terrifying curse tied to a village, with the protagonist Pramendra needing to uncover dark family secrets to save his village and family from ultimate evil. It is directed by Nirbhay Jariwala, Jayesh Vrushiraj and written by Ramesh Arreja. It features Arpit Ranka, Bhushan Pradhan, Manoj Joshi, and Spandana Palli.
Streaming date: June 29
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Enola Holmes 3 is a mystery film and the sequel to the 2022 film Enola Holmes 2, which stars Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the title character, the sister of the already-famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes. It also stars Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter appearing in supporting roles and Susan Wokoma returning as Edith in a cameo role. It is directed by Philip Barantini.
Streaming date: July 1
Where to watch: Netflix
Elle is a much-awaited 'Legally Blonde' prequel series. Lexi Minetree stars as the young Elle Woods, exploring her high school years in Seattle long before her Harvard Law journey. It is created by Laura Kittrell.
Streaming date: July 1
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Super Subbu is Netflix's maiden Telugu original series. It is a comedy-drama featuring Sundeep Kishan as an unlucky, well-meaning sex education officer stuck in a conservative rural village, and Mithila Palkar as a social media influencer with acting dreams. Mallik Ram has directed the project.
Streaming date: July 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Alpha is an action thriller film directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut, and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.
Streaming date: July 3
Where to watch: In cinemas
Pritam And Pedro is a story around a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods and a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations, as they navigate their partnership in solving crimes. The upcoming Hindi cyber-crime comedy-drama series Pritam and Pedro is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun. The show featuring Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani is created, co-written, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani.
Streaming date: July 3
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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