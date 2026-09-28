/Latest OTT releases (September 28 to October 4, 2026): Top series and films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

The line between cinema release and streaming premiere keeps getting blurrier, and this week is proof. Netflix is easing into October with heavyweight bets like the Florence Pugh-fronted East of Eden, while ZEE5 rides the momentum of Yash's Toxic into another round of genre-hopping titles, including the thriller Pooja Meri Jaan. A few theatrical releases are still holding their ground before the digital wave takes over completely. Thrillers, dramas, comebacks, and a couple of wildcards — this week's lineup has enough range to fill more than one movie night. Here's the full breakdown, platform by platform and also major theatrical releases like 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'.
Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma, and new addition Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). This time the new conflict arises as the people of Dhadakpur deal with a mobile tower installed on Banwari's barren land.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: Prime Video
Pooja Meri Jaan is an upcoming crime thriller film directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: ZEE5
Drishyam: The Conclusion is a crime drama film co-written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is also a sequel to Drishyam (2015), and Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film will feature an original story and will not be narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in the lead roles.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: In cinemas
Prem Keetanu is a comedy-drama film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. The film stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and Rakesh Bedi.
Streaming date: October 4
Where to watch: In cinemas
#Love is an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi (as Tara) and Arjun Das (as Matthew). Directed by Balaji Mohan, the plot moves around Tara, who runs a compatibility-based dating app called FOUND, while Matthew runs a chemistry-based app called Find My Bae. Their professional rivalry turns personal when Tara makes Matthew a bet to prove whose theory of love actually lasts.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: Netflix
East of Eden is an upcoming limited television series from Zoe Kazan, starring Florence Pugh. It is adapted from John Steinbeck's 1952 novel of the same name.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: Netflix
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