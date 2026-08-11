/Latest OTT releases this week (Aug 10 to Aug 16, 2026): The Traitors Season 2 to Cocktail 2, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

Latest OTT releases this week" From thrilling reality shows to exciting new movies, streaming platforms are dropping plenty of fresh content. Here is a look at the top films and series hitting Netflix, Prime Video, and more from August 10 to August 16, 2026.
Mourinho season 1 is an intimate journey of Jose Mourinho, tracing the triumphs, controversies and relentless ambition that led him become one of the most iconic soccer managers.
Streaming date: August 11
Where to watch: Netflix
Reacher is an action crime television series developed by Nick Santora. Based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child, it stars Alan Ritchson as the title character, a self-proclaimed drifter and former US Army military police officer with formidable strength, intellect, and abilities.
Streaming date: August 12
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Traitors India is an Indian Hindi-language reality series, based on the Dutch series De Verraders. The show was hosted by Karan Johar. The series is filmed in and around Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.
Streaming date: August 13
Where to watch: Prime Video
Cocktail 2 is a romantic comedy drama film directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012) and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
Streaming date: August 14
Where to watch: Netflix
Aakhri Sawal is a political drama film directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and starring Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, and Amit Sadh.
Streaming date: August 14
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Don't Say Good Luck is an upcoming musical teen drama film directed and co-produced by Julia Hart and co-produced by Adam Sandler, Jordan Horowitz and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. The film stars Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Bebe Neuwirth, and Steve Buscemi.
It is a military drama about army doctors stationed at the 108 Base Hospital in Uri as they treat injured soldiers and civilians while dealing with the pressures of life inside a military medical facility. Erica Fernandes and Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen in lead roles.
Streaming date: August 15
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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