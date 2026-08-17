/Latest OTT releases this week (Aug 17 to Aug 23, 2026): Welcome to the Jungle to Lanterns, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

Latest OTT releases this week (Aug 17 to Aug 23, 2026): Summer's winding down, but your watchlist is just getting started. This week's lineup swings from the extraordinary to the everyday — Green Lantern Corps make their live-action debut with Lanterns, Jack Reacher keeps punching his way through another conspiracy, and the Pogues take their final bow in Outer Banks. Meanwhile, Bollywood's chaos king Akshay Kumar is rumoured to be bringing the jungle home, and the Telugu box office's biggest romance is finally hitting the small screen.
Whether you're in the mood for caped crusaders, road-trip thrillers, or a good old-fashioned rom-com, here's everything worth clearing your calendar for — platform by platform, day-by-day.
Lanterns follows intergalactic peacekeepers Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they investigate a dark terrestrial murder in Nebraska that uncovers a massive cosmic conspiracy. It is an 8-episode gritty superhero-thriller starring Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Nathan Fillion, and Kelly Macdonald in lead roles.
Streaming date: August 17
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It is the final 10-episode chapter for the Pogues. The crew goes on one last high-stakes mission across Europe and handles the emotional fallout of past losses.
Streaming date: August 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Elan, the Tamil comedy drama is about an influencer named Pavi who refuses to leave her family home after marriage, so husband Elan moves in instead. Culture clashes and family chaos ensue as the newlyweds navigate their unconventional setup and challenge who defines their happiness.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: Netflix
Welcome to the Jungle is an action adventure comedy film directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora. The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff. It is the third instalment in the Welcome film series, succeeding Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).
Several media reports reports tentatively point to a premiere date near August 21, 2026, an official release date has not yet been confirmed by the makers.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Chennai Love Story is a Telugu romantic drama film directed by Ravi Namburii and written by Sai Rajesh. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya, with music composed by Mani Sharma.
Streaming date: August 21
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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