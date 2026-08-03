/Latest OTT releases this week (Aug 3 to Aug 9, 2026): Main Vaapas Aaunga to Operation Safed Sagar, films & series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and others

Latest OTT releases this week: New titles are hitting Indian streaming platforms this week, from August 3 to August 9. Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Prime Video are all rolling out fresh content, from a widely-loved romantic drama to a war series inspired by real events. There's a bit of everything on offer this week, from heartfelt stories to patriotic dramas, gripping mysteries and easy family watches. Here's a quick look at what's dropping and where to catch it.
Special Ops: Lioness is a spy thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan. It follows the leader of a CIA team that enlists female operatives, who are known as Lionesses, to go undercover in the war on terror.
Streaming date: August 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Uyir is a Malayalam film directed by M Padmakumar. The film stars Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, and Athulya Chandra in the lead role.
Streaming date: August 4
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ted Lasso is a sports comedy-drama series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. It is based on a character Sudeikis portrayed in a series of promotional media for NBC Sports' coverage of England's soccer Premier League.
Streaming date: August 5
Where to watch: Apple TV
Operation Safed Sagar was the code name for the Indian Air Force's high-altitude aerial campaign during the 1999 Kargil War. It is also the subject of an upcoming Netflix military drama series.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: Netflix
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles, alongside Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting roles.
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