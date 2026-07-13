/Latest OTT releases this week (July 13 to July 19, 2026): G.D.N to Wuthering Heights, most-awaited films & series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more

Latest OTT releases this week: It's a new week, so new watchlist is ready for you all! From July 13 to July 19, 2026, streaming platforms are rolling out a genuinely eclectic mix — a moody literary romance in G.D.N to Wuthering Heights, a reality dating show built for group-chat debates, and a fresh batch of regional blockbusters making their digital debut. Netflix, JioHotstar, and the rest of the OTT crowd aren't holding back this week. Here's everything worth adding to your queue.
The 2026 romantic drama adaptation of Wuthering Heights features Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in lead roles. Adapted from Victorian novelist Emily Brontë’s 1847 eponymous novel, Wuthering Heights is directed and produced by Emerald Fennell.
Streaming date: July 13
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Second Love is a Tamil dating reality television show hosted by actress Ramya Krishnan. Twelve singles in their 30s who have recently ended prior relationships move into a villa to heal their emotional wounds and give romance another chance.
Streaming date: July 13
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ride or Die is an upcoming American action adventure comedy television series created by Tessa Coates, starring Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham and Bill Nighy.
Streaming date: July 15
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is a comedy horror film directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. It serves as a sequel to Ready or Not (2019), with Samara Weaving reprising her role as Grace MacCaullay. The film also stars Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood.
Streaming date: July 16
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The East Palace is an upcoming Korean fantasy thriller, starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo, follows a man who walks the spirit world and a court lady who hears the dead as they unravel dark secrets on the king's orders.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: Netflix
The Malayalam actioner follows the story of a family which falls victim to the powerful elite in a small town. Time passes, wounds fester. One man's return forces a confrontation that will expose decades of lies and corruption. It is directed by Shaji Kailas and is written by AK Sajan. It features Joju George, Murali Gopy and Saniya Iyappan.
Streaming date: July 16
Where to watch: In cinemas
GDN is a biopic starring R Madhavan as the legendary Indian inventor and industrialist GD Naidu. The film, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, follows the 'Edison of India' as he battles authorities and powerful forces to transform India's technological and industrial future.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: In cinemas
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