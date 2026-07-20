/Latest OTT releases this week (July 20 to July 26, 2026): FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, Jana Nayagan to Musafir Cafe, top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

Latest OTT releases this week (July 20 to July 26, 2026): This week, the couch and the calendar are fighting for your attention. A football final four years in the making wraps up an entire summer of matches, a mass-scale Tamil release pulls fans back into theatres one more time, and streaming platforms quietly slot in everything from a monsoon romance to fresh regional dramas. Whether you're chasing scorelines, box-office numbers, or just something new to binge after dinner, July 20–26 has enough range to fill every kind of watchlist — sport, cinema, and OTT, all colliding in the same seven days.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set for an adrenaline-pumping finish as Spain and Argentina face off in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For fans in India, the title clash will be played in the early hours of Monday, July 20. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be played on Sunday, July 19, 2026 (local time).
Streaming date: July 20
Where to watch: ZEE5
The fourth season of the American television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship Enterprise in the 23rd century as they explore new worlds and carry out missions during the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series (1966–1969).
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Pallichattambi is a Malayalam period action drama film directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S. Suresh Babu. It stars Tovino Thomas in a lead role alongside Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Alexander Prasanth, Midhun Venugopal, and Eldho Mathew. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in a cameo in this film.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Musafir Cafe is a Hindi romantic drama web series based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel. The series, directed by Ruchir Arun, follows Chander (Vikrant Massey) as he manages love, ambition, and the creation of a mountain cafe across two timelines.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: Netflix
The series follows a relaxed principal tries to reform a failing public school, triggering a messy transformation as misfit teachers work to repair the system one lesson at a time. it features Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh and Naveen Kasturia. It is created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action thriller film directed by H Vinoth. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
Streaming date: July 23
Where to watch: In theatres
Director Cheytan Dk's thriller drama follows the story of a community which confronts the devastating impact of pesticide contamination as industrial negligence threatens public health. The fight for accountability exposes systemic failures in regulatory oversight and corporate responsibility. It features Kajal Aggarwal, Ashwini Bhande and Hardika Joshi. It has been written by Sagar B Shinde.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: In theatres
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