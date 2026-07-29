/Latest OTT releases this week (July 27 to Aug 2, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Balan: The Boy, top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

Latest OTT releases this week: This week's streaming calendar swings wildly in tone, and that's exactly what makes it fun. On one end, a fashion-world sequel decades in the making finally lands for a new generation of viewers. In between, there's a courtroom battle, a Telugu romance finding its digital home, a superhero rental pick, and a handful of regional gems that rarely get this much spotlight at once. Whether your weekend plan involves a big-screen energy binge or something more intimate and slow-burning, the July 27–August 2 lineup across Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Aha has a genuinely wide net cast. Here's what's worth clearing your watchlist for.
Set at the backdrop of enchanting shores of Varanasi, two souls meet by chance. Somewhere within this unfolding chaos, an unspoken bond begins to form, slowly slipping beyond friendship. It is written and directed by Varsha Vasudev. It features Vishnu Agasthya, Aparna Balamurali, Madhoo Shah and Indrans in lead roles.
Streaming date: July 28
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. A sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, it sees Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, joined by Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and Kenneth Branagh.
Streaming date: July 29
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The docu-drama follows the case dating back to November 13, 2022, when four University of Idaho students were murdered in their off-campus home, shattering a quiet college town. As the case gripped the world, the arrest of Bryan Kohberger brought justice, but left many questions.
Streaming date: July 29
Where to watch: Netflix
Final Project is a Mexican teen suspense micro-series starring Isabella Tena, Tristán Maze, and Daniela Martínez.
Streaming date: July 29
Where to watch: Netflix
Balan - The Boy is a Malayalam psychological thriller film directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan. The film stars Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal and Muhammad Zinaan, alongside Jean Paul Lal, Girish A. D. and Tovino Thomas in supporting roles.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: ZEE5
Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader continues the retro film-noir style and features Matthew Needham voicing the Joker. A period piece set in the 1940s, Caped Crusader is a film noir-inspired reimagining of the Batman mythos. Caped Crusader is often seen as a spiritual successor to Timm's Batman: The Animated Series.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: Prime Video
Heart Beat is a Tamil medical drama series starring Deepa Balu in the leading titular role, alongside Anumol, Charukesh M and Karthik Kumar in other important roles. The series is written by Deepak Sundarrajan and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, Abdul Kabeez and Chidambaram Manivannan.
Streaming date: July 31
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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