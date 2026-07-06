/Latest OTT releases this week (July 6 to July 12, 2026): Ikka to Better Late Than Single, much-awaited films & series on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Latest OTT releases this week (July 6 to July 12, 2026): This week's streaming calendar has a bit of everything — a courtroom battle marking Sunny Deol's big OTT debut, a K-drama dating show that turned its awkward singles into overnight favourites, and a handful of regional titles quietly building their own fan bases. From July 6 to 12, Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar are all dropping new titles almost daily, so there's no shortage of options if you're deciding what to watch next.
The headliner is Ikka, Netflix's Hindi legal thriller premiering July 10, where Sunny Deol reunites with Akshaye Khanna nearly three decades after Border — this time facing off across a courtroom instead of a battlefield, with Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza rounding out the cast. Meanwhile, Korean reality TV fans have circled July 7 on their calendars: Better Late Than Single Season 2 returns with Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, and the rest of the "Some Makers" panel guiding a fresh batch of lifelong singles through their first shot at romance.
Therefore, whether you're in the mood for tension or a lighter binge, there's something landing on your watchlist this week.
Hamnet is directed by Chloé Zhao, who co-wrote the screenplay with Maggie O'Farrell, based on the 2020 novel by O'Farrell. The film dramatises the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes Hathaway as they cope with the death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet. It stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal as Agnes and William, alongside Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, and Jacobi Jupe in supporting roles.
Streaming date: July 6
Where to watch: Netflix
The Korean show focuses on single lives who live together for 9 days, getting makeovers and dating guidance while seeking real connections. They experience emotional moments as they pursue romance through flirtations and dates.
Streaming date: July 7
Where to watch: Netflix
Ikka is a legal thriller film directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, and written by Althea Kaushal. The film stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome.
Streaming date: July 10
Where to watch: Netflix
Parimala and Co is a Tamil black comedy thriller film written and directed by Pandiraaj. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar.
Streaming date: July 10
Where to watch: ZEE5
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