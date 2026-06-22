/Latest OTT releases this week ( June 22 to June 28, 2026): Raja Shivaji to Avatar: Fire and Ash, new films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

New OTT release this week: Another week, another binge-worthy lineup. This week's streaming slate is packed: Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic Raja Shivaji lands, along with the much-awaited House of the Dragon Season 3 and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash making their digital debut. Here's a quick rundown of what's new across Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and other platforms this week.
The fantasy series House of the Dragon season 2 will consist of eight episodes. The season covers the events of the book Fire & Blood, a prequel novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series by George RR Martin.
Streaming date: June 22
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The second season of the TVF comedy-drama series Gram Chikitsalay follows Dr Prabhat Sinha (played by Amol Parashar) as he continues to balance his idealism with the chaotic realities of running a Primary Health Center in the rural village of Bhatkandi.
Streaming date: June 23
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Avatar: Fire and Ash is an epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. It is the third installment in the Avatar film series and the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet reprising their roles from previous films.
Streaming date: June 24
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The upcoming eight-episode season continues Aang’s journey as he and the rest of the Gaang—joined by newly introduced fan-favorite Toph Beifong—delve deeper into the Earth Kingdom to master earthbending and prepare for their ultimate battle against Fire Lord Ozai.
Streaming date: June 25
Where to watch: Netflix
Lingam is a Tamil series directed by Lakshmi Saravanakumar. It features Kathir and Divya Bharathi in the lead roles with Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat and Nikhila Sankar playing the supporting cast.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, Perfect Family explores family dynamics, the need for therapy, and mental health within Indian households. The eight-episode series features Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Girija Oak Godbole and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama film co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: Netflix
The Bear is a comedy-drama series created by Christopher Storer. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his recently deceased brother's Italian beef sandwich shop.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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