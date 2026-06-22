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  • /Latest OTT releases this week ( June 22 to June 28, 2026): Raja Shivaji to Avatar: Fire and Ash, new films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

Latest OTT releases this week ( June 22 to June 28, 2026): Raja Shivaji to Avatar: Fire and Ash, new films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more

New OTT release this week: From Raja Shivaji to House of Dragon Season 3 - let's check out what's new on Netflix, ZEE5 and more.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week ( June 22 to June 28, 2026): Raja Shivaji to Avatar: Fire and Ash, new films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more
Image Credit: (Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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