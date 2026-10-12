/Latest OTT releases this week (October 12 to October 18, 2026): Koffee With Karan 9 to Jailer 2 - what to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

Latest OTT releases this week: Whether you’re someone who plans the week around the next big theatrical release or someone who’d rather stay in with a blanket and a streaming queue, October 12 to 18 has something for you. Celebrity couches get another round of unfiltered confessions, a superstar returns to the big screen with a sequel fans have waited ages for, and ZEE5 and Netflix stack their shelves with fresh stories to binge. Before you scroll endlessly through your home screen again, here’s your guide to what’s worth your time this week, from theatres to your TV.
Karan Johar is set to return to host the ninth and final season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Fans are excited to watch the brand new season with amazing guest line-up.
Streaming date: October 14
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The popular social experiment dating franchise returns with new pod episodes.
Streaming date: October 14
Where to watch: Netflix
The fresh season picks up after the explosive events of the previous season, dealing with the fallout of the plot involving a Russian nuclear torpedo. The cast includes Keri Russell (Kate Wyler), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, and Rory Kinnear.
Streaming date: October 15
Where to watch: Netflix
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is a legal courtroom drama film directed by Avinash Arun. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in lead roles. The film explores Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's role in legal battles surrounding the 1993 Bombay bombings and 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Streaming date: October 16
Where to watch: In cinemas
Nayyi Navelli is a comedy horror film written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan. It stars Yami Gautam in lead role. The film marks Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan's directorial debut in Bollywood.
Streaming date: October 16
Where to watch: In Cinemas
Former winners, finalists, and fan-favourite contestants from past seasons return to compete against each other in pairs. The show features 12 competing pairs of former favourites and finalists, including prominent names like Abhijeet Sawant, Salman Ali, Rishi Singh, and Mohammad Danish alongside their partners. It will be hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Himesh Reshammiya.
Streaming date: October 17
Where to watch: SonyLIV
A psychological survival and strategy game where 20 celebrity contestants are split into "Faithfuls" and hidden "Traitors". Teja Sajja makes his reality show hosting debut. The 10-episode series runs over four weeks with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 12:00 PM.
Streaming date: October 15
Where to watch: Prime Video
Jailer 2 is a Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast.
Streaming date: October 15
Where to watch: In Cinemas
The Telugu actioner follows the story of a rebellious warrior from 1870s South India during the great famine who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people. It features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
Streaming date: October 16
Where to watch: In Cinemas
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