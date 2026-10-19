/Latest OTT releases this week (October 19 to October 25, 2026): What to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more

Latest OTT releases this week: Some weeks on streaming are a buffet, and some have a theme. This one, October 19 to 25, runs on suspense. An anime sequel returns to Night City on Monday. Thursday brings a Nani action drama alongside two Telugu crime thrillers. By Friday, Manoj Bajpayee is carrying a Hindi thriller that plays out over a single night.
Netflix leads the week, with JioHotstar, Aha and Prime Video each adding a title. Below is a day-by-day guide to what’s worth your time, so you can plan the week before the weekend starts.
It is based on the hit web novel and webtoon Why You Don't Know It's a Girl? by Lee A-yeon and Ryu Do-ha. The South Korean drama is a workplace romantic comedy, mystery, and thriller.
Streaming date: October 19
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Paradise is a Telugu historical drama film directed by Srikanth Odela. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. In the film, Nani plays the leader of a struggling tribe in 1980s Secunderabad as they battle discrimination and fight for citizenship, challenging systemic oppression.
Streaming date: October 22
Where to watch: Netflix
In Nobody Wants This (Season 3), Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) live together for the first time. They deal with real-life daily routines and milestones after their on-and-off relationship in past seasons. Andrew Rannells and series creator Erin Foster join the cast alongside returning stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn.
Streaming date: October 22
Where to watch: Netflix
Lupin is a French mystery thriller television series created by George Kay and François Uzan. The series has been renewed for a fourth part, which is scheduled to be released on 23 October 2026. Omar Sy is returning as master thief Assane Diop, co-producing through Carrousel Studios and co-showrunning alongside Louis Leterrier.
Streaming date: October 23
Where to watch: Netflix
Chaar Yaar is an 8-episode Hindi-language crime-drama web series. It is about four ordinary, middle-class friends—Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer—who struggle with financial problems and family duties. Directed by Vinay Waikul, it features Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Saahil Prayrak Mehta, Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday, and Bhagavathi Perumal.
Streaming date: October 23
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Created by Sharad Devarajan, Charuvi Agrawal, and Jeevan J. Kang; the animated series is directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John. The plot focusses on how Lord Hanuman faces his toughest challenge in the Lanka war as he searches for the divine Yam Mrityu Baan (the weapon to defeat Ravan) and journeys across time to unlock the full extent of his divine powers. It features Sharad Kelkar, Damandeep Singh Baggan and Shakti Singh.
Streaming date: October 23
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Sumo Didi is a sports biopic film on the life of Hetal Dave, India's only professional female sumo wrestler. The film is the directorial debut of Jayant Rohatgi and stars Shriyam Bhagnani in the title role, with Chaitanya Sharma, Anubha Fatehpura, Nitesh Pandey, and Raghav Dheer.
Streaming date: October 23
Where to watch: ZEE5
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