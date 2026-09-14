/Latest OTT releases this week (Sept 14 to Sept 20, 2026): Top series and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more

Latest OTT releases this week: Someone once said the streaming week is just a rerun of the same argument — quality vs. quantity — and this one settles it firmly in quality's favour. Between an axe-murder period drama, a mob war reaching its bloodiest chapter yet, and Bollywood's raciest anthology returning for round three, September 14–20 doesn't pad its runtime with filler. Here's what's actually worth clearing your evening for.
The anthology returns with Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Vijay Varma leading segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Kiran Rao. Bold, uneven, always talked about. Features prominent actors including Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Sana Thampi.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Netflix
Thudakkam is a Malayalam martial arts drama film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also wrote the screenplay with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film stars Vismaya Mohanlal, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Miya George, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, and Jaffar Idukki alongside Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Stop! That! Train! is an action-comedy disaster film directed and produced by Adam Shankman, written by Christina Friel and Connor Wright. This film features an ensemble cast including drag performers Ginger Minj, Jujubee, and RuPaul Charles.
Streaming date: September 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Outlander: Blood of My Blood is an historical romance drama television series that serves as a prequel to the television series Outlander (2014–2026), which is based on the book series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. The Season 2 of the prequel will be streaming on September 18 this year.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an American animated science fiction television series and a spin-off of Netflix's Stranger Things. Stranger Things concluded at the end of last year with the series finale, but those kids and that vibe will be returning in three weeks with 10 new episodes.
Streaming date: September 17
Where to watch: Netflix
The Scandal is a South Korean period romance drama television series written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-song, directed by Jung Ji-woo, and starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. The series is inspired by the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, moving the story in Korea during Joseon dynasty era, and it follows individuals who defy society's rigid order and enter a dangerous game of love and temptation.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Netflix
Inspired by a true event, Daayra is a crime thriller film co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: In cinemas
Vibe is an action-thriller comedy film written, produced and directed by Kunal Khemu, who also stars in the film alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: In cinemas
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