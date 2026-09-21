/Latest OTT releases this week (Sept 21 to Sept 27, 2026): Top series and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more

Latest OTT releases this week: The streaming wars don't take weekends off, and this week proves it. Between September 21 and 27, India's biggest platforms are dropping titles that refuse to sit in one lane — a mother's nine-year hunt for her missing child, a Hollywood odd-couple comedy, a mind-bending crime thriller, and a horror film built around one woman's fight against ancient evil. Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5 have all thrown something new into the mix, so whatever mood you're chasing this week, there's a title waiting to match it. Grab the remote — here's what's worth queuing up first.
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It is a mystery thriller television series written and directed by Rensil D'Silva. It features Parineeti Chopra, Harleen Sethi, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Chaitanya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas and Anup Soni.
Streaming date: September 24
Where to watch: Netflix
Agadha is a Telugu supernatural thriller starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla. Directed by MS Raju, it follows a woman drawn into mysterious and spiritual forces beyond the ordinary.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: ZEE5
A victim takes a courageous stand against a powerful godman accused of misconduct in an intense courtroom drama centered on her fight for justice. Directed by Nitya Mehra, Karan Kapadia, and Heeraz Marfatia, the cast includes Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal parts.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has life figured out, watches her carefully planned existence take an unexpected turn as everything starts spiraling beyond her control. It is directed by Sreeti Mukerji.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: Prime Video
A rational urban man defies his ancestral village's forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the unlikely saviour protecting his people from annihilation. It is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: In theatres
Rise and Fall is an Indian reality TV series based on the British show of the same name. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag makes his debut as a host in season 2. Contestants are divided into 'Rulers' and 'Workers' while the Rulers live in a luxurious penthouse making the decisions, the Workers live in the basement, carrying out tasks to earn money for the prize pot.
Streaming date: September 26
Where to watch: Prime Video
In 1980s Secunderabad, a marginalised tribe battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression. The Telugu actioner is directed by Srikanth Odela. It features Nani, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles.
Streaming date: September 24
Where to watch: In theatres
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